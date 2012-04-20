CORRECTED-China re-exports bonded copper stocks on high LME prices-trade

(Corrects discounts, clarifies front-month contract in 14th paragraph)

* China may re-export 50,000 T-plus bonded copper-exporter

* To ease LME backwardation, create SHFE backwardation

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - High cash prices for London Metal Exchange copper are spurring Chinese firms to re-export their stocks in bonded warehouses in Shanghai, boosting supplies for nearby delivery at LME warehouses and helping to ease backwardation.

The benchmark cash-to-three-months backwardation - a premium for cash copper against three-month delivery on the world’s biggest metal marketplace - popped up to $114 per tonne on Tuesday, a level not seen since 2008.

The premium eased to $44 on Thursday as copper stocks increased, but was still above the premium for bonded physical stocks in Shanghai that traded at premiums of about $10-$40 a tonne over cash LME prices this week.

Copper stocks in bonded warehouses - copper that has arrived Shanghai but not yet been assessed for China’s 17 percent value-added tax - are currently estimated at a near one-year high.

Import data for the first quarter, due out on Monday, is set to show a yearly rise of about 50 percent.

Domestic demand has been lacklustre since January as the global slowdown weighs on China’s exporters and as Beijing clamps down on the property sector, a major copper user.

This has weakened domestic copper prices, prompting importers to store some delivered copper in bonded warehouses to avoid local VAT and pushed cash Shanghai prices below forward.

Stock owners typically pay the VAT and sell copper in the domestic market when domestic prices are higher than import costs. They also trade the stocks, or re-export the metal duty-free.

Bonded copper stocks rose to about 500,000-600,000 tonnes in Shanghai last week, compared to about 350,000 tonnes two months ago, traders said on Friday.

Some of these stocks have now been scheduled to be sent to LME warehouses in Asia, South Korea and Singapore in particular, they said.

BETTING ON A PRICE RISE

Traders said there was speculation the re-export of bonded stocks would lead to a backwardation on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

Investors and merchants, including a heavyweight player in the global copper market, had paid 20-30 yuan per tonne over spot Chinese copper prices CU-1-CCNMM to buy physical metal in the domestic market this week, said Citic Futures’ chief researcher Jing Chuan.

“People are expecting re-exporting of bonded stocks to push up Shanghai prices,” Jing said.

The spread between front-month and the third-month copper futures in Shanghai <0#SCF:> has stayed at a discount so far this year, but narrowed to 20 yuan per tonne on Friday morning from 470 yuan a month ago. Front-month was at a 560 yuan discount at the end of 2011.

“We have scheduled to re-export more than 10,000 tonnes of bonded stocks,” said a trade manager at a product manufacturing plant, which is a copper end-user and is re-exporting surplus stocks.

Many stock owners were preparing to re-export part of their stocks and combined re-exporting could exceed 50,000 tonnes in April and May, he said.

Even so, traders said bonded stocks in Shanghai may still stay at a relatively high level above 500,000 tonnes for much of this quarter because importers would receive term deliveries monthly and domestic demand remained lukewarm.

The chairman of Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China’s top copper producer, said on Wednesday the firm was currently exporting about 8 percent of its copper cathodes. The company has said it plans to produce 1.09 million tonnes of refined copper cathode this year.

A company source said Jiangxi Copper had exported copper under a local tolling policy that allowed the firm to import concentrate and export refined metal duty free, and the metal entered into bonded warehouses.

Copper doesn’t necessarily have to leave Chinese soil to be considered exports. They are considered exports once they enter a bonded warehouse, and duty is paid. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)