China end-users seen raising refined copper stocks as orders rise

* Economy seen improving on new government, boosting orders for copper products

* Analysts see opportunities for greater demand of spot refined copper

* Total stockpiles seen at more than 1 mln T of copper now

By Polly Yam

XIAMEN, China, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s demand for spot refined copper cathode may rise next year as the economy improves in the world’s top consumer of the metal, amid growing expectations for Beijing’s new top leaders to announce stimulus measures.

Factory survey data on Thursday suggested economic growth could be picking up in the world’s second-largest economy, albeit slowly, and any new government steps to spur growth would fuel demand, driving end-users to build metal stockpiles.

The new leaders would likely want to strengthen the economy after they start their term, metals industry officials and analysts meeting in southeastern Fujian province said ahead of a Communist Party congress that begins on Nov 8 and will usher in a once-in-a-decade leadership change.

“After the new government takes over the administration, it at least would want to give people more confidence on the economy,” said Yang Changhua, a senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.

The leadership transition will take several months, with a change in party positions coming first and the change in government administrative positions occurring later.

Although domestic credit curbs and weak demand from overseas markets pushed down China’s third-quarter growth to its lowest rate since the depths of the global financial crisis, recent data have shown the economy stabilised in September.

Economic activity in the fourth quarter is widely expected to pick up after annual growth slowed to 7.4 percent in the third quarter. That would put it on track to beat the government target of full-year growth of 7.5 percent or above.

Yang estimated that refined copper consumption could grow 5.5 percent to about 8.1 million tonnes in 2013, compared with growth of 4.8 percent this year.

If that happens, end-users of refined copper, such as makers of rods and tubes, would have to scramble to buy spot metal to fill orders, since they now hold virtually no stocks and have no plans to book large quantities of term shipments for 2013 amid poor prospects, traders said.

“Makers of copper products would have to rush to buy spot metal if they receive more orders,” said a sales manager at a copper smelter who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

“They have been buying refined copper hand-to-mouth this year and have almost no stocks currently.”

China is expected to have annual capacity of more than 13 million tonnes this year to make semi-finished copper products such as rods, tubes, plates and foil, up 3.2 percent from about 12.6 million last year, Duan Shaofu, an official of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, told the conference.

He expected actual output to rise to more than 11 million tonnes this year from 10.4 million last year, a jump of about 5.8 percent.

STOCKPILES, IMPORTS

Chinese importers are expected to cut 2013 term shipments of refined copper cathode after consumption slowed this year and stocks of metal in exchange and bonded warehouses rose to current high levels of more than 1 million tonnes.

If domestic demand rises and proves to be stronger than expected, importers would have to buy the bonded stocks already in China, opening a door for stronger appetite for spot imports, probably in the second half of next year, traders said.

“The 2013 demand should be better than this year because of the new government,” said a senior executive at a Shanghai-based trading firm. “The new government would do something to support the economy.”

Term shipments are estimated at a monthly average of 250,000 to 280,000 tonnes this year.

Some international copper suppliers, expecting higher demand in the coming year, have already bought bonded stocks in China at premiums of below $30 a tonne, traders said.

Bonded metal that has arrived in China but has not yet been assessed for the country’s 17 percent value-added tax, is estimated to total 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes in Shanghai and the southern province of Guangdong. Roughly another 200,000 tonnes of metal is held by the Shanghai exchange.

Bonded stocks have been offered at premiums of $40 to $60 a tonne over cash LME prices in the past two weeks. Those premiums are lower than premiums of around $100 to $110 for term shipments this year and even for 2013 term shipments.

Two large copper suppliers to China, Chile’s Codelco and Japan’s Pan Pacific Copper, are expected to offer premiums for 2013 term shipments at around $105 and $85, respectively.

Large copper smelters also plan to increase exports of refined copper next year after domestic demand slowed this year, which could boost import appetite if demand rises strongly, sources in smelters said. But the volume of export increase has not been announced so far. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)