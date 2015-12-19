Large Chinese copper smelters eye deeper production cuts -smelter exec

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nine large copper smelters in China have agreed that they could deepen planned production cuts next year from the 350,000 tonnes of refined copper set earlier, depending on earnings, an executive at one of the smelters said on Saturday.

The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and metal markets, and to assess progress since the production cuts agreed in late November.

