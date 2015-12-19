FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large Chinese copper smelters eye deeper production cuts -smelter exec
#Basic Materials
December 19, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Large Chinese copper smelters eye deeper production cuts -smelter exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nine large copper smelters in China have agreed that they could deepen planned production cuts next year from the 350,000 tonnes of refined copper set earlier, depending on earnings, an executive at one of the smelters said on Saturday.

The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and metal markets, and to assess progress since the production cuts agreed in late November.

The smelters are members of the China Smelters Purchase Team. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
