FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to deliver copper to LME-Jiangxi Copper unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

China to deliver copper to LME-Jiangxi Copper unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms have agreed to deliver refined copper cathodes to the London Metal Exchange in the next two months in an effort to boost the availability of copper in the global market, Jiangxi Copper International Trading Co Ltd said.

In a statement received by Reuters late Sunday, Jiangxi Copper International, a subsidiary of China’s top producer Jiangxi Copper Company Ltd , said the smelters included members of China Smelters Purchase Team and Xiangguang Copper Co Ltd.

The statement said the firms participating in the joint action would export “enough” refined copper to improve availability in the domestic and international markets. No figure was cited.

Tightness in LME copper supply has pushed cash prices to a steep premium over benchmark three-month futures, which is hurting Chinese smelters, while copper stockpiles in bonded warehouses in China have been soaring. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.