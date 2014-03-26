Jiangxi Copper sees copper prices rebounding on improved demand

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Global copper prices should soon recover from current levels on the back of improving demand, a senior executive from Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China’s top producer of the metal, said on Wednesday.

Copper consumption in China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, is expected to increase by about 700,000 tonnes in 2014 from the previous year, while production is expected to rise by between 600,000-650,000 tonnes, Wu Yuneng, vice-president of Jiangxi Copper, said at a results briefing. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)