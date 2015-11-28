FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large China copper smelters agree to cut production in 2016
November 28, 2015

Large China copper smelters agree to cut production in 2016

Polly Yam

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nine large copper producers in China have agreed to cut refined metal production by more than 200,000 tonnes in 2016 from this year, an executive at one of the producers said on Saturday.

The agreement followed a meeting by the producers on Saturday morning in Shanghai to discuss coordinated output cuts to support prices in Shanghai and the London Metal Exchange after prices plunged to their lowest in more than 6 years.

Zinc smelters and nickel smelters also called for production cuts earlier this week.

The executive spoke on condition that he not be identified. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Kim Coghill)

