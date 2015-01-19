UPDATE 1-China grid investment to boost copper consumption -state research firm

* Copper consumption in power sector seen up 8.7 pct -Antaike

* Power accounts for about half of China copper consumption

* Global copper prices edge off 5-1/2 lows (Adds detail, quotes)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Record investment in China’s state power grid is set to boost copper consumption in the power sector this year by around 9 percent, a state-backed research firm said on Monday, a positive piece of news for a metal languishing near 5-1/2 year lows.

The forecast by research firm Antaike comes after state media reported on Friday that the power grid plans to invest 420 billion yuan ($67.6 billion) in 2015, up 24 percent from last year.

The power sector accounted for nearly half of an estimated 8.7 million tonnes of refined copper consumption last year in the world’s top consumer and producer of the metal.

“It definitely matters for your outlook on (copper) demand growth, given they are the largest consumer,” said Citi analyst Ivan Szpakowski.

Analysts are divided over whether China’s grid completed all its planned 14 percent spending increase last year, given graft investigations hindered payments to grid suppliers.

Grid investment this year should push copper consumption in the power sector up 8.7 percent to 4.62 million tonnes, picking up from 7.6 percent growth in 2014, said Yang Changhua, a senior analyst at Antaike.

While Antaike had anticipated strong growth in demand from the power sector, where copper is used in transmission cables and transformers, Yang said the plan beat expectations.

It could also help ease worries over China’s copper demand this year, which has weighed on prices, traders said.

Copper traded on the London Metal Exchange edged off last week’s lows after the grid plan was revealed on Friday, hitting $5,762.5 a tonne on Monday.

The investment should also lift demand for aluminium used in overhead power cables and zinc used to galvanize power pylons, Yang said.

GRID POWER DEMAND

“It’s not an area of infrastructure that’s just being built just to boost GDP - it’s not bridges to nowhere,” said Citi’s Szpakowski.

“It’s very much a fundamental tenant of China’s environmental push, moving away from coal power, shifting power generation inland away from the coast and towards renewables,” he said.

Low prices have boosted spot refined copper purchases in China, traders said, with imports also rising including refined metal in bonded warehouses in Shanghai and forward shipments from Chile.

Reflecting the demand, premiums for bonded copper in Shanghai have risen to about $70-$90 a tonne over the LME cash prices since late last week, from $55-$75 at the beginning of the year. CU-BMPBW-SHMET

Bonded stocks stand at about 400,000 tonnes currently, versus about 500,000 tonnes in early January, traders estimated.

Copper demand is also likely to pick up further after the February Lunar New Year holidays as factories restart production and rebuild inventories, said an executive at a copper producer.