Pan Pacific offers $85/T 2013 copper premium for China -source
October 4, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

Pan Pacific offers $85/T 2013 copper premium for China -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper Co, Japan’s biggest copper smelter, is offering a term copper premium of $85 per tonne for clients in China for 2013 shipments, down from $100 in 2012, a source familiar with the matter said.

Talks over the premium between Japanese sellers and Chinese buyers have been prolonged due to uncertainty over demand in China, the source said.

Some traders said tensions between the two countries over a territorial dispute have also delayed the talks.

Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson

