China's stockpiler far exceeds 2014 copper-buying plan - sources

* Buys up to 700,000 tonnes of copper vs planned 300,000 tonnes

* Latest order is for 150,000-200,000 tonnes

* Nickel remains within planned amounts at 120,000-130,000 tonnes

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s commodity stockpiler is likely to buy more than double the amount of copper it planned for 2014 as the world’s top consumer takes advantage of low prices in the international market, but it has stuck to its target for refined nickel.

The aggressive buying of copper this year, now estimated at up to 700,000 tonnes, was to meet the country’s expanded strategic stockpiling policy and because of low prices, said three industry sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

This year the stockpiler, the State Reserves Bureau, has also bought molybdenum for the first time in 20 years, as well as cobalt, tungsten and rare earths, from domestic producers.

China’s cabinet said on Thursday it aimed to improve the national reserve system for resources, strategic materials in particular, to secure supply.

The stockpiler’s initial plan, set in December last year, was to import 300,000 tonnes of copper in 2014 with target prices below $7,000 a tonne.

Having placed orders for that amount for delivery in 2014, it then decided to buy about 200,000 tonnes of stocks already in bonded warehouses in China in March-April, when the price hit multi-year lows in the international market.

And it recently placed orders for 150,000-200,000 tonnes of imports of copper cathode through state-owned firms, the bulk of it to be delivered to state warehouses in the fourth quarter of 2014 and the first quarter of 2015, the industry sources said.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the powerful economic planner that controls the stockpiler, did not respond to requests for comment.

PRICE TRENDS

The benchmark three-month copper price on the London Metal Exchange traded around $7,000-$7,300 a tonne in December 2013. It slumped to $6,321 in March and traded at $6,657 on Friday.

The stockpiler had been willing to take small amounts of solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper along with conventional smelted-and-refined metal this year, one of the three industry sources said.

It has not taken SX-EW copper in previous years. Produced through a hydrometallurgical process, SX-EW is not popular with Chinese power cable makers and attracts lower premiums than refined metal, according to traders.

The stockpiler may place more orders if copper prices fall below $6,500, one of the sources said, and another said the buying could be massive if the price went down towards $6,000.

Those price targets may be used for the 2015 copper-buying plan, which the stockpiler was working on, the two said.

As for the 2014 plan to buy 100,000-150,000 tonnes of nickel, the stockpiler has booked about 120,000-130,000 tonnes this year, two of the sources said, one of them adding that some of the nickel was still in LME warehouses.

The price of LME nickel has risen about 11 percent this year and it traded at $15,470 per tonne on Friday. (Editing by Alan Raybould)