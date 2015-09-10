Drinking, smoking China Baosteel exec sacked for frugality breach

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A top executive of China’s Baosteel Group, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel, has been sacked for breaking Communist Party frugality rules, including smoking cigars and drinking expensive liquor during meetings, the party graft watchdog said.

Since President Xi Jinping’s appointment in 2013, the government has cracked down on official corruption and extravagance in China, where the flaunting of personal and often illicit wealth and wasteful public spending has led to widespread criticism of the party.

Zhao Kun had been vice general manager of Baosteel Group, but was found to have spent company money on expensive accommodation, dinners and personal entertainment, the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said late on Wednesday.

Zhao booked villas on the company when at company meetings in August and December 2013, and used company money to drink expensive imported alcohol and smoke cigars, as well as allowing his subordinates to go sightseeing, the watchdog said.

He also visited a private club in Guangzhou in May and September of last year and played golf at company expense, it added.

“Since 2013, he accepted cigars from his subordinates six times, with each worth between 260 yuan ($40.77) and 900 yuan,” the statement said.

“Zhao ignored the party leadership’s repeated warnings ... and did not stop his wrongdoings,” it added.

“Even now, some executives of state-owned firms continue to ignore the central leadership’s orders.”

It was not possible to reach Zhao for comment. It is not clear if he will face any criminal charges.

Baosteel declined to comment. ($1 = 6.3768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)