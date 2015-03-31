FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Baosteel vice president under investigation for corruption
March 31, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

China Baosteel vice president under investigation for corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - A senior official of China’s Baosteel Group, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel, is being investigated for “serious disciplinary violations”, China’s corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.

The graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), named the official as Vice President Cui Jian but gave no further details in a short statement.

“Serious disciplinary violations” is the term usually used to refer to corruption in China.

A Baosteel spokesman said the company was aware of the investigation and was watching developments but had no further immediate comment. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

