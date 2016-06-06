FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former head of China Development Bank's supervisory board under investigation - graft watchdog
June 6, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Former head of China Development Bank's supervisory board under investigation - graft watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - The former head of the supervisory board at China Development Bank, one of the country’s policy banks, is under investigation for alleged disciplinary violations, the corruption watchdog said on Monday.

The official, Yao Zhongmin, was suspected of “serious breaches of discipline” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website. The CCDI usually uses the term “serious breaches of discipline” as a euphemiusm for corruption. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)

