FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China watchdog says graft risk controls tightened at central bank
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

China watchdog says graft risk controls tightened at central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China is strengthening internal risk controls to weed out potential corrupt practices, a unit of the Communist Party’s graft watchdog within the central bank said on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party’s leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed.

In a statement on its official website, the watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said its staff in the bank had initiated a “clean government risk prevention and control” system since late 2012.

The effort has involved investigating projects, or people linked to them, that “involve power or risk”, it said, without naming any individuals or projects.

“To deepen the effect of prevention and control (work), the bureau is strengthening the system’s construction, cleaning up all internal management systems and procedures,” it added.

These measures include assessments, propaganda activities and warning systems, and people will be held accountable for any problems found, it said, without elaborating.

China’s financial regulators have been under heavy pressure since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull run, though the statement made no mention of the markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will work to combat conflict of interests and reduce corruption, the anti-corruption watchdog said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.