BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Chinese court has jailed Liao Yongyuan, the former general manager of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for 15 years for graft, a local court said on Thursday.

CNPC is the parent company of state oil major PetroChina .

