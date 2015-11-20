UPDATE 1-China orders arrest of former China Southern executive

(Adds background on other executives)

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s state prosecutor said on Friday it had ordered the arrest of a former deputy general manager of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd on suspicion of bribery.

The investigation into the executive, Liu Xian, is continuing, the prosecutor said in a brief statement.

Several China Southern senior executives, including its chairman, Si Xianmin, are being investigated by the country’s anti-graft watchdog for “discipline violations”, which is often used as a euphemism for corruption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ongoing corruption investigations have already ensnared top politicians, leaders of state enterprises and senior bankers. The party watchdog brought down more than 70 senior officials at state firms last year.

China Southern declined to comment on the order for Liu’s arrest.

China Southern, Air China and China Eastern Airlines all posted strong results in the first nine-months of the year as travel demand continues to grow, while fuel costs remain low.