China investigates Dongfeng Motor official for graft

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A general manager of China’s Dongfeng Motor Group is being investigated for suspected corruption, the country’s graft watchdog said on Monday.

Zhu Fushou was being investigated for “suspected severe violation of discipline”, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement on its website. Discipline violations generally refer to corruption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been driving a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party’s leadership in late 2012. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)