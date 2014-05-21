FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China investigating top energy officials for bribery in graft crackdown
May 21, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

China investigating top energy officials for bribery in graft crackdown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Prosecutors are investigating two top officials from China’s National Energy Administration on suspicion of taking bribes, state media said on Wednesday, the latest senior administrators to face questioning in a sweeping anti-corruption drive.

The two officials are Hao Weiping, director of the administration’s nuclear power departmen, and Wei Pengyuan, deputy director of the coal department, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Last month, Caixin magazine reported that Hao Weiping and his wife were detained as she prepared to leave the country from Beijing airport.

Since Xi Jinping assumed the presidency in March last year, China has launched a series of probes into the energy sector as part of a broader campaign to clamp down on official graft in a government widely seen as rife with corruption.

The State Grid Corp of China asid this month that it was the focus of a government audit, after a magazine report that one of its most senior executives was under investigation. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
