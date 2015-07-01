China parliament expels former senior auto executive

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - The former chairman of one of China’s top state-owned automakers, FAW Group Corp, has been expelled from the country’s largely rubber stamp parliament as he is being investigated for graft, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

Xinhua said in a brief report that Xu Jianyi had been “disqualified” as a member of the National People’s Congress.

It gave no further details, but the decision removes the immunity from prosecution he had enjoyed as a member of parliament.

The ruling Communist Party said in March that Xu was being investigated for “violating party discipline”, the usual euphemism for corruption.

It has not been possible to contact Xu for comment.

After taking over as party and military chief in late 2012, President Xi Jinping declared war on corruption at all levels in China, vowing to go after powerful “tigers” and lowly “flies”. Scores of senior officials have been brought down by the campaign, including former security tsar Zhou Yongkang.

FAW Group Corp, which counts Faw Car Co Ltd as one of its units, is one of China’s biggest automakers which has joint ventures with Volkswagen, Toyota and General Motors in China. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)