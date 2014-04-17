FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Resources chair under investigation by anti-graft body
April 17, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

China Resources chair under investigation by anti-graft body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of state-owned China Resources Holding Co. Ltd., a holding company for a group of businesses in Hong Kong and mainland China, is being investigated for violating party discipline, China’s top anti-graft body said on Thursday.

The announcement on the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection’s website comes after a journalist accused chairman Song Lin of setting his mistress up with a job at branches of a foreign bank. Song has denied the charge.

Song appears to be the latest official to fall in President Xi Jinping’s fight against corruption. Violating party discipline is official jargon for engaging in corrupt activities. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Ron Popeski)

