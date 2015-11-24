China investigates deputy head of aviation body - graft watchdog

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The deputy head of China’s civil aviation administration is being investigated for alleged disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog said on Tuesday.

The official, Zhou Laizhen, is “suspected of serious violations of discipline”, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-line statement on its website. It did not give further details but such violations generally refer to corruption. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)