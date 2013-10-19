FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China sacks mayor of Nanjing city - Xinhua
October 19, 2013 / 3:33 AM / 4 years ago

China sacks mayor of Nanjing city - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China has sacked the mayor of the eastern city of Nanjing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the latest move in a nationwide crackdown on graft.

The sacking of Ji Jianye came two days after it was announced Ji was being investigated for serious breaches of the law.

Ji “has been removed from his post for suspected serious disciplinary violations”, Xinhua said, shorthand the government generally uses to describe graft.

An earlier report in the online version of the official People’s Daily newspaper said Ji was under investigation over “economic problems”, another euphemism for corruption.

The People’s Daily online report, citing other Chinese media reports, said Ji’s case may have involved some 20 million yuan ($3.3 million).

President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has called corruption a threat to the ruling Communist Party’s survival and vowed to go after powerful “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”.

The graft crackdown has so far netted a handful of senior officials, among them former executives from oil giant PetroChina. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)

