FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China tries senior power industry executive on graft charges
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 17, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

China tries senior power industry executive on graft charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The former chief executive and chairman of China Resources Power Holdings Co. Ltd. is being tried on allegations of graft, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

Wang Yujun was put on trial on Aug. 12 in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the country's procuratorate said in a statement on its website (www.spp.gov.cn).

Wang is accused of seeking profit for others, illegally accepting other people’s assets, and embezzling public money using his various official roles.

The statement did not say when a verdict would be issued.

China Resources Power Holdings is one of the listed units of state-owned China Resources Holdings, a conglomerate of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong.

An investigation into the conglomerate has ensnared at least seven senior executives, including the chairman Song Lin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued an extensive campaign against corruption since taking power more than two years ago.

Xi, like others before him, warned that the problem was so severe it could affect the party’s ability to maintain its grip on power. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.