UPDATE 1-China probes Shanghai vice mayor for suspected graft

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The vice mayor of Shanghai in charge of its experimental free trade zone is being investigated for suspected “serious breaches of discipline”, the antigraft watchdog of the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday, using its usual euphemism for corruption.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave no further details of the investigation into Vice Mayor Ai Baojun, the most senior official from China’s finance hub to be swept up in an anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping after taking power some three years ago.

It was not possible to reach Ai for comment and unclear if he has a lawyer.

Ai, a native of the northeastern province of Liaoning, became a vice mayor of Shanghai in December 2007, according to an official online biography.

Ai has headed the committee that runs the Shanghai Free Trade Zone since its launch in September 2013, as part of a government effort to test a more open and streamlined environment for foreign firms to do business, along with the relaxation of policies for several service sectors.

Before entering politics, he was a university professor and then worked his way up to the position of general manager of China’s second-largest steel producer, Baosteel Group.

Ai is the most senior Shanghai official to be investigated for corruption since the city’s then-Communist Party chief Chen Liangyu was jailed for 18 years for graft in 2008.

Dai Haibo, a deputy secretary of the Shanghai government and former deputy head of the free trade zone, was stripped of his post this year, following an investigation by the anti-corruption watchdog. (Reporting by John Ruwitch in Shanghai and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)