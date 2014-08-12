FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China orders arrest of ex-Bright Food chair on suspicion of graft
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

China orders arrest of ex-Bright Food chair on suspicion of graft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, August 12 (Reuters) - Chinese prosecutors have ordered the arrest of the former chairman of state-owned Bright Food Group Co Ltd on suspicion of bribe-taking and embezzling public funds.

The Shanghai Municipal People’s Prosecution Service in a statement late on Monday said the allegations against Wang Zongnan related to his time at state-owned companies Shanghai Friendship Group and Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd .

Wang was general manager at Shanghai Friendship Group and then at Lianhua Supermarket before becoming chairman at Bright Food in 2006 until his resignation for health reasons in 2013.

While chairman, Wang helped put one of China’s biggest food corporations on the global stage with several acquisitions, including a deal for the majority of Britain’s Weetabix which valued the cereal maker at $1.94 billion.

Under Wang, Bright Food also bought into Australia’s Manassen Foods and New Zealand’s Synlait Milk Ltd.

Wang’s arrest order is the latest incident in a government anti-corruption campaign that has embroiled several senior state officials including a former security chief, and that has recently extended to executives at major state companies.

Wang could not be reached for comment. Shanghai Friendship could not be reached for comment. Bright Food and Lianhua Supermarket declined to comment. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Engen Tham; Editing by Fayen Wong and Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.