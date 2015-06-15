Former PetroChina vice chairman to be prosecuted for graft

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - Former PetroChina Vice Chairman Liao Yongyuan has been expelled from the Communist Party and will be prosecuted for crimes including bribery, the party’s graft watchdog said on Monday.

Liao stepped down from his posts as vice chairman and non-executive director in March. He was the most senior of two vice chairmen at PetroChina, China’s top oil and gas producer, making him the company’s second-highest ranking official. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)