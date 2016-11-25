FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China probes Chongqing Iron and Steel Group executive over 'discipline breach'
November 25, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

China probes Chongqing Iron and Steel Group executive over 'discipline breach'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The deputy general manager of state-owned Chongqing Iron and Steel Co (Group), parent of Shanghai-listed Chongqing Iron and Steel Co, is being investigated by China's ruling Communist Party, the party's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday.

Dong Ronghua, 64, is suspected of "serious discipline breaches", the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief statement, using its usual euphemism for graft but providing no further details.

A telephone call to the company for a comment was not answered, while Dong could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, the anti-graft watchdog said it was investigating the deputy general manager of state-owned Shandong Iron and Steel Group.

China's President Xi Jinping has embarked on an anti-corruption campaign that has resulted in investigations into a number of party officials and executives at state-owned companies.

$1 = 6.9167 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ryan Woo and Mark Potter

