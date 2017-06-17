SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors
have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected
to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on
the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with
the ruling Communist Party.
Chinese-born Guo has recently unleashed a deluge of
corruption allegations against high-level Communist Party
officials and is facing multiple lawsuits in a number of
different jurisdictions.
Prosecutors in the northern city of Dalian on Friday filed a
lawsuit against some staff of Beijing Pangu Investment on
suspicion of duty encroachment and misappropriation of funds,
Xinhua said citing judicial sources.
On the same day in Kaifeng City in Henan province,
prosecutors filed a suit against Guo-controlled Henan Yuda Real
Estate company and its employees on allegations of loan fraud
and bill acceptance, Xinhua added.
Guo did not immediately respond to requests for comment from
Reuters. However, he has previously said the main purpose of
legal cases against him was to paint him as a criminal,
bolstering an Interpol global "red notice" for his arrest,
issued at Beijing's request in April.
The move comes after the Dalian Xigang People's Court in
China's northeastern Liaoning province on Friday handed down
prison sentences to three employees, Lu Tao, Xie Honglin and
Yang Ying, who were first detained in early 2015.
Xie and Yang's sentences were wholly suspended.
Guo has disputed the facts of the Dalian case.
In a live-streamed online interview with U.S.-based
Chinese-language political gossip site Mingjing News on Friday
night, which lasted more than four hours, the Chinese-born
businessman said the barrage of legal cases against him were
designed to silence him.
In New York, he faces defamation lawsuits from
aviation-to-financial services conglomerate HNA Group, property
developer SOHO China, and prominent journalist Hu Shuli.
