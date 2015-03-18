China supreme court accuses ex-security chief of "trampling on law"

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s supreme court on Wednesday accused disgraced former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang of “trampling on the law”, in a rare public acknowledgement of the charges that face him.

In an annual report published on its website (www.court.gov.cn), the Supreme People’s Court also said Zhou and others had engaged in “irregular political activities” and “destroying Party unity”. It did not elaborate.

It urged its officers to “completely eliminate the adverse impact of Zhou Yongkang’s serious disciplinary violations on the workings of the court”.

Zhou, 71, is the highest profile figure caught up in President Xi Jinping’s fight against corruption, and the most senior official caught in a graft scandal since the Chinese Communist Party swept to power in 1949.

He was arrested and expelled from the party last year, accused of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state secrets.

President Xi has put the fight against corruption at the top of his agenda. Dozens of officials in the party, the government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been brought down, including several of Zhou’s proteges in top state firms. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)