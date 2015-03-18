FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China supreme court accuses ex-security chief of "trampling on law"
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 18, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

China supreme court accuses ex-security chief of "trampling on law"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China’s supreme court on Wednesday accused disgraced former domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang of “trampling on the law”, in a rare public acknowledgement of the charges that face him.

In an annual report published on its website (www.court.gov.cn), the Supreme People’s Court also said Zhou and others had engaged in “irregular political activities” and “destroying Party unity”. It did not elaborate.

It urged its officers to “completely eliminate the adverse impact of Zhou Yongkang’s serious disciplinary violations on the workings of the court”.

Zhou, 71, is the highest profile figure caught up in President Xi Jinping’s fight against corruption, and the most senior official caught in a graft scandal since the Chinese Communist Party swept to power in 1949.

He was arrested and expelled from the party last year, accused of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state secrets.

President Xi has put the fight against corruption at the top of his agenda. Dozens of officials in the party, the government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been brought down, including several of Zhou’s proteges in top state firms. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.