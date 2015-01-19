FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's COSCO gets $1.75 bln loan to buy 53 new ships
January 19, 2015

China's COSCO gets $1.75 bln loan to buy 53 new ships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company has received a $1.75 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of China to buy 53 new ships, which it plans to order from Chinese shipyards, the firm said on Monday.

The state-backed shipping conglomerate, which controls China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , said the ships would include oil tankers, container ships and dry-bulk vessels, which would help replace 100 vessels the firm has scrapped in the last two years.

It said the agreement with China Export-Import Bank was signed on Friday. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

