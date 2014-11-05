FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to give cotton farmers outside Xinjiang subsidies of 2,000 yuan per T in 2014/15- association
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 5, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

China to give cotton farmers outside Xinjiang subsidies of 2,000 yuan per T in 2014/15- association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China will give farmers subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan per tonne for cotton harvested this year outside its top producing region of Xinjiang, the China Cotton Association said on Wednesday.

Xinjiang accounts for more than half of China’s cotton production but the fibre is also grown in provinces including Shandong, Hebei, Henan and Jiangsu.

China has overhauled its support policy for cotton growers this year, replacing a stockpiling programme with direct subsidies for farmers.

Growers in Xinjiang will be subsidised if the market price for cotton drops below 19,800 yuan per tonne, the government said earlier this year. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.