FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to sell 1 million tonnes of cotton from reserves in July-Aug
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2015 / 3:14 AM / 2 years ago

China to sell 1 million tonnes of cotton from reserves in July-Aug

Dominique Patton

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top cotton consumer, will auction an initial volume of 1 million tonnes of cotton from state reserves during July and August, said the country’s top economic planner on Tuesday.

Beijing will offer 330,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from the 2011 crop with a floor price of 13,200 yuan per tonne, 470,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from 2012 at 14,200 yuan per tonne, and 200,000 tonnes of imported cotton from the 2012 crop at 15,500 yuan per tonne.

The announcement from the National Development and Reform Commission confirms estimates of volumes and prices that have been circulating in the market for weeks. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.