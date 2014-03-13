FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Feb cotton imports down 35 pct on year to 246,100 T - website
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

China Feb cotton imports down 35 pct on year to 246,100 T - website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s cotton imports fell 35 percent to 246,100 tonnes in February compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data on industry website CnCotton.com.

Total imports fell 36 percent to 538,600 tonnes for the first two months of 2014. Figures for the two months combined gives a broader view of the period in which Chinese New Year holidays can skew data.

China’s cotton imports have declined as its textile sector has imported more yarn to replace raw fibre, which is subject to high tariffs and quotas. CnCotton.com cited Chinese Customs as the source of their information. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.