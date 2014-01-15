FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China 2013 cotton imports fall 19.2 pct to 4.15 mln tonnes - industry website
January 15, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

China 2013 cotton imports fall 19.2 pct to 4.15 mln tonnes - industry website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s cotton imports dropped 19.2 percent during calendar 2013 to 4.15 million tonnes, the industry website CnCotton.com reported on Wednesday, citing customs data.

Beijing’s tight control on imported cotton fibre through quotas has seen the textile sector import rising volumes of cotton yarn last year to substitute the raw material.

Imports of the fibre in December reached 609,000 tonnes, up 14.4 percent on the same month in 2012.

Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Paul Tait

