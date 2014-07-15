FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's June cotton imports down 19.1 pct on year - industry body
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 15, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

China's June cotton imports down 19.1 pct on year - industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China imported 218,600 tonnes of cotton in the month of June, down 19.1 percent on the year, but up 13.9 percent compared with the previous month, an industry association said on Tuesday, citing official customs data.

The China Cotton Association said the average price of the imports stood at $2,132 per tonne, down $5 compared with the previous month.

Imports of cotton were affected by China’s decision to auction off its state reserves. It plans to end the auctions in August, ahead of the domestic harvest. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.