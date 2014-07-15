China's June cotton imports down 19.1 pct on year - industry body

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China imported 218,600 tonnes of cotton in the month of June, down 19.1 percent on the year, but up 13.9 percent compared with the previous month, an industry association said on Tuesday, citing official customs data.

The China Cotton Association said the average price of the imports stood at $2,132 per tonne, down $5 compared with the previous month.

Imports of cotton were affected by China’s decision to auction off its state reserves. It plans to end the auctions in August, ahead of the domestic harvest. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)