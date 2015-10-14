FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China cotton imports drop 42 pct in first 9 mths of 2015 -industry association
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 14, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

China cotton imports drop 42 pct in first 9 mths of 2015 -industry association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China imported 1.16 million tonnes of cotton in the first nine months of the year, down 42 percent from the same time in 2014, said the China Cotton Association.

Imports fell as the gap between domestic and overseas prices narrowed, and domestic cotton supply remained ample, said the association on its website.

Chinese imports in the first eight months of the year came to 1.11 million tonnes, showed customs data, indicating September imports of less than 50,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.