At least 38 killed in China highway collision - Xinhua
#Industrials
July 19, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

At least 38 killed in China highway collision - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - At least 38 people were killed in a collision between a bus and a van carrying flammable liquids in southern China, state media reported on Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents that have fuelled anger over unsafe transport.

The crash in Hunan province happened in the early hours of Saturday when the van drove into the back of the passenger coach, triggering a fire and explosion, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Five people were injured, including four with severe burns. Five vehicles were destroyed, Xinhua said.

Last week, 11 people were killed, including eight children, when a school bus crashed into a reservoir in Hunan.

A series of accidents in recent years involving vehicles carrying school children have made such incidents a sensitive issue, particularly in China’s rural areas where roads are often poorly maintained. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Paul Tait)

