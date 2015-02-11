FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank moves to counter pre-holiday cash shortages
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

China c.bank moves to counter pre-holiday cash shortages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - All of the People Bank of China’s province-level branches will be allowed to extend credit to financial institutions to ameliorate short term cash shortages ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Previously, only 10 major provincial-level PBOC branches were able to offer credit through the policy tool known as the lending facility.

The short term lending facility (SLF) is for credit below three months duration while a medium term lending facility is for three months and above. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.