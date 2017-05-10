FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China 2017/18 corn planting area to drop 2.5 pct from year ago - ministry
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 3 months ago

China 2017/18 corn planting area to drop 2.5 pct from year ago - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Chinese farmers are expected to sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent from last year's 36.76 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday in its first estimate for the 2017 area.

China's 2017/2018 corn output was seen at 213.19 million tonnes, down 2.9 percent from 219.55 million tonnes a year ago, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly report on Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

China's 2017/2018 soybean acreage was seen at 7.9 million tonnes, compared with 7.16 million hectares last year. Soybean output for 2017/2018 was expected to reach 14.1 million tonnes, up from 12.57 million tonnes a year ago, according to the same report. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.