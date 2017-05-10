China 2017/18 sugar output to rise to 10.47 mln tonnes - agri ministry

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China is set to produce 10.47 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 crop year, the agriculture ministry's first forecast for the coming harvest showed.

The country produced 9.25 million tonnes of sugar during the prior crop year. The sugar year runs from October to September.

Farmers are expected to plant 1.28 million hectares of cane, up from 1.18 million hectares in 2016/17, while beet acreage will also increase to 195,000 hectares, up from 168,000 hectares. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)