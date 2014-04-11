FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HKEx shares surge 9 pct on new cross-border investment rules
April 11, 2014 / 1:44 AM / 3 years ago

HKEx shares surge 9 pct on new cross-border investment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing shares rose 9 percent on Friday, as investors welcomed China’s announcement that it would allow cross-border share trading between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

HKEx shares were suspended on Thursday pending an announcement. China’s securities regulator said it would allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies listed in Hong Kong, and at the same time let Hong Kong investors buy shares in Shanghai-listed firms.

The move is set to boost trading volumes in Hong Kong, although HKEx stressed in a statement on Thursday that it has not yet reached agreement with its mainland counterparts on how cross-border trading would work. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

