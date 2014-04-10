FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to allow cross-border equity investment in dual-listed firms in HK, Shanghai
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 10, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

China to allow cross-border equity investment in dual-listed firms in HK, Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it will allow mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies listed in Hong Kong, and at the same time let Hong Kong investors buy shares in companies listed in Shanghai.

The CSRC said in a statement on its website that trading in the pilot scheme would be limited to companies already listed in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, and selected other blue-chip companies, with trading volumes subject to net and daily quotas.

Reporting by Gabriel Wildau, Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

