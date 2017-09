BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures transactions in China will be settled in the local renminbi currency, also known as the yuan, the country’s central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange won approval from regulators last December to launch the country’s first crude oil futures contract, although the timing of the launch has not yet been decided. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue)