China Dongying Qirun refinery receives 2.2 mln T crude import quota
January 15, 2016 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

China Dongying Qirun refinery receives 2.2 mln T crude import quota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s state planning agency has granted a 2.2 million tonne per annum crude import quota to the independent Dongying Qirun Chemical refinery in Shandong province, it said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website that the refinery had been granted the quota after it met requirements to eliminate outdated and polluting capacity.

The regulator issued new rules last year to allow smaller independent refiners to gain access to imported crude oil provided they meet certain environmental conditions. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)

