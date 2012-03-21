China Feb crude oil imports from Iran down 40 pct y/y

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s February crude oil imports from Iran fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 288,576 barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Wednesday.

February imports were 41 percent or 202,151 bpd lower than 490,727 bpd in January.

Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , will buy 10 to 20 percent less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012 than in 2011, a Chinese industry executive with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Industry sources said the decline was mostly because Sinopec slashed imports in the first quarter by about 285,000 bpd, or just over half of daily imports in 2011, as the two haggled over terms against a backdrop of rising international pressure on Tehran.

The United States on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran’s top customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.