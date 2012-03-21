FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Feb crude oil imports from Iran down 40 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

China Feb crude oil imports from Iran down 40 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s February crude oil imports from Iran fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 288,576 barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Wednesday.

February imports were 41 percent or 202,151 bpd lower than 490,727 bpd in January.

Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , will buy 10 to 20 percent less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012 than in 2011, a Chinese industry executive with direct knowledge told Reuters.

Industry sources said the decline was mostly because Sinopec slashed imports in the first quarter by about 285,000 bpd, or just over half of daily imports in 2011, as the two haggled over terms against a backdrop of rising international pressure on Tehran.

The United States on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran’s top customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.