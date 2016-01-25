FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to grant four non-major crude oil refineries import licences
January 25, 2016 / 8:24 AM / 2 years ago

China to grant four non-major crude oil refineries import licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China is set to grant another four non-major oil refineries licences to import crude, the country’s commerce ministry said on Monday.

The four firms are Shandong Huifeng Petrochemical Group, Tianhong Chemical, and Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co., Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., the ministry said on its website.

The four have already obtained quotas to use imported crude oil from the country’s economic planning commission.

Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

