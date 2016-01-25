China to grant four non-major crude oil refineries import licences

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China is set to grant another four non-major oil refineries licences to import crude, the country’s commerce ministry said on Monday.

The four firms are Shandong Huifeng Petrochemical Group, Tianhong Chemical, and Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co., Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co., the ministry said on its website.

The four have already obtained quotas to use imported crude oil from the country’s economic planning commission.