FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China awards four Shandong refineries quotas to import crude oil
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 10, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

China awards four Shandong refineries quotas to import crude oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China awarded four refineries in Shandong province quotas to import crude oil, the country’s state planner said on Thursday.

The four firms are Shandong Huifeng Petrochemical Group, Tianhong Chemical, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical and Shandong Jingbo Petrochemical, according to statements on the National Development and Reform Commission’s website.

The four plants were granted quotas to collectively import 14.45 million tonnes of crude a year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.