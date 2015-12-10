China awards four Shandong refineries quotas to import crude oil

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China awarded four refineries in Shandong province quotas to import crude oil, the country’s state planner said on Thursday.

The four firms are Shandong Huifeng Petrochemical Group, Tianhong Chemical, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical and Shandong Jingbo Petrochemical, according to statements on the National Development and Reform Commission’s website.

The four plants were granted quotas to collectively import 14.45 million tonnes of crude a year. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing Christian Schmollinger)