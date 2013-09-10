UPDATE 1-China's Aug crude runs rise, but among lowest in a year

(Adds milestone, background on refinery overhaul)

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China’s refinery crude throughput rose 5.5 percent in August from a year ago to about 9.36 million barrels per day (bpd), but the rate was still among the lowest over the past 12 months due to increased plant maintenance.

The National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday that Chinese refineries processed 39.74 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or 9.36 million bpd -- the third lowest rate since September 2012, according to bureau data.

The August level was down from 9.49 million bpd in July.

Oil majors PetroChina and Sinopec Corp began another round of refinery maintenance in August after a break in June and July, shutting in a combined 670,000 bpd crude run capacity at five subsidiary plants.

The repair works covered PetroChina’s Urumqi refinery in the northwest, Daqing and Liaoyang in the northeast, and Sinopec’s plants in Cangzhou in Hebei province and Hainan in the southernmost island of Hainan. Most of the repair work will last through late or end September.

For the first 8 months of the year, crude runs rose 4.7 percent on a year ago to 317.16 million tonnes, or about 9.53 million bpd, the bureau said.