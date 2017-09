BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China’s refinery crude throughput rose 5.26 percent in February from a year earlier to 40.17 million tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output climbed 0.65 percent year on year last month to 16.11 million tonnes, the data showed.

Natural gas production rose 13.49 percent to 10.4 billion cubic metres in February, it showed. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)