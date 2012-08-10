FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 10, 2012 / 8:14 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-China's June crude oil imports and exports

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Repeating item that was missing on 3000Xtra with no changes to text)
   Aug 10 (Reuters) -  The following table shows China's crude oil imports and 
exports as well as countries of origin and destination in June 2012, as 
provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.
    To see previous versions of this table, please click on 
    All import and export figures are in tonnes. All percentage changes are from 
a year earlier.
                                         Jun                                  Year to date
                              tonnes      pct chg*      $/tonne           tonnes      pct chg*
IMPORT                                                
Crude oil                 21,721,226        10.27        813.49      140,069,458        10.99
  From:                                                           
   Saudi Arabia            4,914,554        26.03        804.41       27,970,449        15.71
   Angola                  3,764,486        89.65        843.42       20,996,798        35.21
   Iran                    2,599,800        -2.06        792.39       10,717,370       -20.45
   Russia                  1,981,016        29.73        825.79       12,722,685        44.47
   Oman                    1,444,455        53.58        860.75        8,983,413        15.95
   Venezuela               1,313,313        10.69        730.76        8,667,756        35.57
   Kazakhstan              1,023,624         2.51        823.01        5,116,705       -12.73
   Libya                     826,696            -        822.27        4,165,720        93.69
   Kuwait                    549,434       -26.12         775.2        5,420,777        15.45
   United Arab Emirates      532,036        35.55        840.15        4,256,290        18.69
   Yemen                     402,744       -23.72        850.86        1,837,065        17.78
   Congo-Brazzaville         389,684         1.07        811.43        2,965,118       -10.33
   Australia                 301,202       -20.94        791.07        2,127,800        27.37
   Iraq                      276,585       -68.15         812.5        8,208,768        14.34
   Brazil                    270,108         4.27        775.74        2,948,568       -17.67
   Nigeria                   266,017            -        804.16          673,065         3.77
   Equatorial Guinea         132,948       -49.84        870.22          668,242       -28.98
   Congo                     118,577            -        849.25          363,146       192.07
   Cameroon                  116,083            -        808.13          465,164        88.04
   Colombia                  103,787        -66.2        716.96        1,368,112        51.68
   Brunei                     82,216        -1.22        874.87           82,216       -77.96
   Canada                     76,832       -30.23        611.18          394,344         5.27
   Qatar                      72,776         7.49        904.63          620,065        68.94
   Thailand                   66,594            -        732.28          333,827       160.21
   Malaysia                   54,292       -82.73        916.68          523,792       -46.55
   Mongolia                   41,368        71.84        829.15          217,793        60.68
   South Sudan                     1            -         3,831          674,426            -
   Egypt                           -         -100             -          127,352       -79.54
   Argentina                       -            -             -          680,047       357.11
   Indonesia                       -         -100             -          282,383       -34.16
   Ecuador                         -            -             -          793,602       111.21
   Mexico                          -         -100             -          735,298        -4.35
   Bahamas                         -            -             -          122,959            -
   Ghana                           -            -             -          256,887            -
   Algeria                         -         -100             -        1,014,804        -8.99
   Chad                            -         -100             -          279,872        -0.11
   Gabon                           -            -             -          209,610        66.68
   Mauritania                      -            -             -           98,997       -24.36
   Sudan                           -         -100             -        1,357,202       -80.13
   Azerbaijan                      -            -             -          186,891            -
   Vietnam                         -            -             -          255,276        -9.55
   South Africa                    -            -             -          178,801            -

  
EXPORT                                                
Crude oil                    106,337       -60.76      1,055.09        1,276,465        -1.59
  To:                                                             
   North Korea                46,999           -6      1,119.87          292,043        -2.38
   USA                        46,157            -      1,002.45          129,715       152.61
   Japan                      13,181       -91.75      1,008.43          728,564        29.77
   Malaysia                        -            -             -           74,631            -
   Thailand                        -            -             -           35,624       -56.26
   Singapore                       -            -             -           15,887            -


    NOTES: - Not available; * Percentage change from a year earlier. 
    Imports are valued on a CIF basis and exports on a FOB basis. Valuations are 
calculated by Reuters, based on volumes and dollar values provided by Customs. 
Rounding of small volumes may affect the accuracy of the related valuations.

