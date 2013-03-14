China securities regulator moving to provincial job - sources

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - China’s top securities regulator, Guo Shuqing, will be moved from his post soon and take over as governor of eastern Shandong province, a shift prompted partly because his market reform drive has upset vested interests, said two sources with direct knowledge of the move.

Since taking over as head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in late 2011, Guo has launched a campaign against rampant insider trading and other market malpractice, including seeking to reform how initial public offerings are approved. Critics have said the current system gives an advantage to those with political connections.

“Guo Shuqing has done some reforms at the CSRC upsetting some interest groups, especially interest groups that benefit from the IPO process,” said a source with ties to the senior leadership in Beijing. “However, Guo himself also wants to go to work at the provincial level, and is willing to go to Shandong.”

Reuters reported last week that 56-year-old Guo had been offered the job as head of China Investment Corp (CIC), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, but had expressed reluctance to take that post.

Reached for comment about Guo’s mooted move to Shandong, the news office of the CSRC said: “We don’t know the situation. We’ve seen the rumours, but we haven’t received related information.”

Xiao Gang, chairman of Bank of China , the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, is a leading candidate to replace Guo at the CSRC, the other source said.

Spending time in a senior post at the provincial level is a common career move for China’s rising officials, often considered necessary for moving into the most senior positions later. However, as provincial governor, Guo will be the second-ranking official in the agricultural and industrial base of Shandong, behind the Communist Party boss.

A financial industry source said Guo was once considered the most ideal candidate for the post of central bank governor as his “resume was complete”. Guo previously served as chairman of China’s second-largest bank, China Construction Bank , and was vice governor of the impoverished southwestern province of Guizhou. (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler and Ian Geoghegan)